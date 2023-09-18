TCNJ remains top-ranked public college in region

U.S. News & World Report released its 2024 Best Colleges rankings today and The College of New Jersey again received high marks. TCNJ ranked fourth overall and remains first among public colleges in the “Best Regional Universities—North” category. TCNJ has held the top spot in its region among public colleges every year since 1991.

TCNJ ranked first in the regional ranking for best colleges for veterans and tied for third in the region in average freshman retention rate (90 percent) and actual six-year graduation rate (86 percent).

The college was the top-ranked school in the state for Undergraduate Engineering Programs (No Doctorate) and the top-ranked New Jersey school in the region for Undergraduate Teaching Programs.

The college received high praise in other recently announced rankings as well. The Princeton Review named TCNJ one of the best 389 colleges in the nation for 2024, based on student evaluations, and MONEY.com included the college in its list of the Best Colleges in America.

Check out the complete U.S. News & World Report 2024 Best College Rankings, as well methodologies.