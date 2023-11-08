WCBS 880’s Mets Radio Network awards scholarships to TCNJ students

TCNJ freshman nursing major Samantha Tumbarello was one of two students to receive a $2,500 scholarship from WCBS 880’s Mets Radio Network.

TCNJ alumna Kristina Schoenbeck ’10, senior director of sales at Audacy, visited campus on November 1 to meet Tumbarello and present her with a ceremonial check.

“When I was told I had earned the scholarship I was grateful, ecstatic, and very proud of myself,” Tumbarello said. “I have been a Mets fan since I was a little girl growing up on Long Island. My family is very into baseball so I have been to numerous Mets games and will continue to go and support the team.”

TCNJ partnered with the WCBS 880 Mets Radio Network on radio ads and sponsored segments for the college, read by Mets alumni and team broadcaster Pat McCarthy ’18. The spots and segments aired during coverage of Mets games throughout the 2023 season on Audacy’s WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM).

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with TCNJ in promoting what makes the college unique to the Mets passionate fan base, while also providing the TCNJ Foundation with scholarship support for a couple deserving undergraduate students like Samantha,” Schoenbeck said.

— Luke Sacks