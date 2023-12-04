TCNJ nursing students achieve perfect pass rate on NCLEX exam

Nursing students at The College of New Jersey continue to pass the National Council of State Boards of Nursing’s NCLEX exam at a rate that far surpasses most institutions.

In fact, the most recent cohort of 44 students, which includes those who have taken the exam as of October 1, achieved a perfect pass rate of 100 percent. The national average is 88.5 percent among first-time U.S.-educated candidates.

“The nursing faculty and staff at TCNJ prepare our nursing students for success on the NCLEX,” said Tracy Perron, chair of the nursing department. “We’re very proud that TCNJ nursing students have exceeded the national average on the NCLEX for the past 10 years.”

This marks the second time in the last five years TCNJ has achieved a perfect pass rate, with the 65 candidates in the 2019 cohort also reaching the mark.

“This achievement is a testament to our commitment to student success. I am proud of our students, graduates, faculty, and staff,” said Carole Kenner, dean of TCNJ’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

The NCLEX is the world’s premier licensure exam and uses computerized adaptive testing technology to deliver the exam, ensuring a valid and reliable measurement of nursing competence.

— Luke Sacks