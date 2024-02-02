TCNJ cheer and dance teams showcase spirit at national championships in Orlando

As football fans around the country get hyped for the big game this month, TCNJ’s resident hype-ers are roaring with pride from their own recent tournament showing.

The TCNJ Cheer and TCNJ Dance teams competed at the UCA and UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida last month. For three days from January 12–14, the teams took to the stage in cheer and dance (respectively) competitions with teams from over 300 colleges and universities from 48 states.

The dance team — one of the largest teams at the event with 30 members — was one of only four teams that competed in three different categories and finished among the top 10 in each. This year, TCNJ’s dance team placed 5th in Open Gameday, 8th in Open Pom, and 10th in Open Jazz.

The cheer team placed 3rd in Open All-Girl Cheer, and also competed in the All-Girl “4” Stunt Competition, an invite-only division, placing 14th among 20 groups from D1, D2, and D3 schools.

Both teams demonstrated technical skills in dance, flexibility, strength, stunt work, and of course, showcased school spirit.

“Our team is instilled with a sense of pride and honor when we get to showcase our talent to so many people. It motivates us to work harder so that we can leave a great first impression to those who may not have heard of our school before,” said Kiera Scales ’24, marketing major and captain of the dance team. “We strive to present ourselves as not only dancers but also as a team that has a sense of community, responsibility, and school spirit.”

Both teams are club activities that support athletics programs, admissions events, and bolster overall TCNJ community spirit.

“Traditionally, our program — in collaboration with our dance team — serves as ambassadors, fostering excitement for events throughout the campus, so we are always around to support events when we can,” said Mackenzie Bozzomo ’24, early childhood education and English major and captain of the cheer team.

Look for the teams at upcoming spring semester events like men’s and women’s home basketball games, TCNJam Dance Marathon, Lions Day Open Houses, and more. In between live performances, you can follow them on Instagram at @tcnjcheer and @tcnjdanceteam.

— Emily W. Dodd ’03