Brett Davidson named associate vice president for development and alumni engagement

TCNJ announced today the appointment of Brett Davidson to the position of associate vice president for development and alumni engagement, effective February 19.

In this role, Davidson will be responsible for increasing overall support for the college and overseeing comprehensive and targeted fundraising campaigns. He also will develop goals, strategies, and programs for the successful execution of the college’s alumni engagement initiatives.

“Brett has a long and successful track record in higher education advancement,” said John P. Donohue, vice president for college advancement. “TCNJ will greatly benefit from his leadership as it continues to grow philanthropic support and alumni engagement to support our campus community.”

Davidson has more than 25 years of development experience with leadership gifts, major gifts, corporate and foundation relations, annual giving, events, and operations.

“I am excited to work with the faculty, staff, students, and alumni of TCNJ,” Davidson said. “President Bernstein and the development and alumni teams have great plans for the college and I look forward to meeting the college’s philanthropic goals.”

Most recently he was the senior executive director of alumni development and alumni relations at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania from 2014– 2023. In that role, he oversaw all aspects of annual giving, major gifts, and alumni relations.

Earlier in his career, Davidson was a senior major gift officer at the Wharton School managing relationships with prominent alumni across the globe. He cultivated, solicited, and stewarded Wharton Board Members, Fortune 500 CEOs, and international business leaders.

He began his tenure at Wharton in 2003 as the manager of the Wharton Partnership.

In addition, Davidson served as the assistant vice president of the Florida State University Foundation where he managed all annual and regional programs before returning to the Wharton School in 2009.

He also spent time in development at the National Alliance of Business, Columbia Business School, and the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

Davidson holds a bachelor’s degree in geography and a master’s degree in athletic management from the Florida State University.