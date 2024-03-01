TCNJ’s Women’s History Month celebration will feature activist X González, ALOK, and hip-hop feminisms writer Joan Morgan

Throughout March, TCNJ will hold a slate of events to honor and celebrate Women’s History Month.

Among the scheduled events is activist and gun control advocate X González (born Emma González), who will speak on Wednesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. in the Mayo Concert Hall.

González (they/them) is a survivor of the 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who, in response, co-founded the March for Our Lives Movement. Believing in the power of how one’s voice can cause change, they fight for gun violence prevention, LGBTQ+ rights protection, and environmental protection.

Additional highlights include:



Guest speaker: ALOK

Monday, March 4, 4 p.m., Mayo Concert Hall

ALOK (they/them) is an internationally acclaimed poet, comedian, public speaker, and actor. They are the author of Femme in Public, Beyond the Gender Binary, and Your Wound/My Garden and the creator of #DeGenderFashion: an initiative to de-gender fashion and beauty industries.

Guest speaker: Joan Morgan – Hip Hop Feminisms

Tuesday, March 5, 7 p.m., Intercultural Center, Roscoe West Hall

Morgan, an award-winning journalist, author, and cultural critic, is known for her work in the field of “hip-hop feminism,” a term she coined in her 1999 book, When Chickenheads Come Home to Roost. She has appeared on MTV, BET, VH-1, and CNN to speak about the intersection of hip-hop and gender and conducted a 12-city tour titled “Does Hip-Hop Hate Women,” which brought national attention to the growing misogyny, sexism, and homophobia in hip-hop culture.

More details on these and other events can be found online at diversity.tcnj.edu/womens-history-month.

Events are made possible by the Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, the Division of Inclusive Excellence, the WILL program, PRISM, TRIOTA, the Indian Student Association, the Student Finance Board, and others.