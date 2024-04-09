TCNJ offers summer pre-college programs for high school students

Want to give your student an edge on their studies this summer? Check out TCNJ’s programs for high-achieving high schoolers looking to explore careers in an intellectually stimulating environment. Experience learning on a beautiful college campus with peers interested in academic and community challenges.

Summer 2024 offerings include:

Design and Creative Technology Academy, June 23–28

Calling all aspiring designers, innovators, and music producers. This program is for you! Explore game design, graphic design, digital fabrication, or music technology.

Future Music Educators Institute, June 23–28

Are you a vocal or instrumental high school student interested in becoming a music teacher or conductor? Take daily classes, electives, and masterclasses taught by TCNJ’s esteemed music faculty and leading professionals, including Emmy-award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer Jake Runestad, nationally recognized composer and conductor Rollo Dilworth, and Broadway and YouTube star Natalie Weiss.

Camp Innovate and Investigate, July 15–19

An electrifying week packed with hands-on experiments, mind-boggling puzzles, and cutting-edge discoveries at the intersection of math, physics, computer science, biology, and chemistry.

Engineering in Health and Medicine Summer Camp, July 21-26

Work with biomedical engineers and students on projects ranging from medical imaging to drug delivery, from medical device design to neural engineering, and more.

Artificial Intelligence and Wireless Communications Camp, July 28–August 2

Prepare for a career in science and engineering and others like finance and medicine whose traditional methods have been disrupted by the emergence of wireless AI technologies.

Summer Field School in Archaeology, August 5–19

This field school will be an intensive two-week, hands-on methods and techniques learning experience involving the William Green Plantation Project on TCNJ’s campus. Students will be trained in survey, mapping, gridding, excavation, analysis, and public archaeology of an active research project.

On-campus housing options are available for certain programs. Visit precollege.tcnj.edu for more information about housing options, fees, deadlines, and how to register.

