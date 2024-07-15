TCNJ and Mercer County Community College form new housing partnership

The College of New Jersey announced today an agreement with Mercer County Community College to provide room and board services for MCCC students at TCNJ’s Ewing campus.

This new partnership will allow MCCC’s students to benefit from residential education and housing at TCNJ, while enjoying access to a wide range of essential student services including housing, dining, the fitness center and recreational spaces, intramural sports, student organizations, and the R. Barbara Gitenstein Library.

“We look forward to welcoming Mercer County Community College students to an affordable and convenient residential experience here at TCNJ,” said President Michael Bernstein. “We know our community will welcome them with open arms as these new residents enjoy what TCNJ has to offer. We hope the students that spend time living on our campus continue their educational journey with us after completing their associate degrees.”

The agreement, which includes a specialized rate for MCCC students, also aims to make admission and transfer to TCNJ seamless for these students once they complete their associates degree. Those in good academic and conduct standing who decide to transfer to TCNJ will be offered an extended discount on their room rate for the next two years.

“We are thrilled to be working hand-in-hand with TCNJ to provide students with the opportunity to pursue their MCCC education while simultaneously experiencing all of the benefits that go along with living on campus,” said Deborah Preston, president of MCCC. “We are excited for students to take advantage of the vibrant community that comes with residing at an excellent four-year institution like TCNJ.”

The program is open to current and prospective students enrolling at MCCC for the fall 2024 semester and beyond. For more information on this opportunity, please visit the MCCC housing webpage.