Director of Res Ed Tina Tormey earns prestigious Carmen L. Vance Herstory Award

Tina Tormey, director of residential education and housing at TCNJ, was named the winner of the Carmen L. Vance Herstory Award by the Association of College and University Housing Officers-International.

The award is presented to honor an outstanding female professional who has served the housing profession and assisted in supporting and creating opportunities for other female leaders.

“I am honored to be selected for this award,” Tormey said. “I have had the privilege of growing and developing in my career, courtesy of the time and commitment invested in me by incredible female mentors and colleagues. This award is about creating space to support and uplift other women. It brings me great joy to be able to amplify women’s voices, help them grow their talent and capacity, while also supporting them in reaching their goals and dreams.”

Tormey was a key researcher in a groundbreaking time management study for senior-level women professionals in higher education and has taught a series of transformative courses at the college that support the development of future generations of women. This research will be published in a book expected to be released in 2026.

“Tina is an exemplary leader who consistently demonstrates the values of leadership, mentorship, and empowerment of women within the campus housing profession and higher education as a whole,” said Kelly Hennessy, associate vice president for student affairs. “Her tireless efforts to uplift and mentor women, along with her groundbreaking research, teaching, and advocacy, embody the core values of this award.”

The award is named after Carmen L. Vance, who was instrumental in the establishment of ACUHO-I, serving as the founding chair of the ACUHO-I Foundation in 1988, as association president in 1988, and as a four-time individual major donor to the foundation. During her retirement, she has continued serving as a leader and champion for ACUHO-I and the work it does.

— Luke Sacks