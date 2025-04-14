TCNJ students recognized for their academic achievements at the 2025 Sigma Tau Delta Centennial Convention

Twenty-four TCNJ students attended the Sigma Tau Delta Centennial Convention in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last month, where they presented critical and creative work, participated in professional development workshops led by the Modern Language Association, and participated in roundtables focused on internships, teaching, and popular culture.

“Our students were excellent ambassadors from TCNJ and have made us all proud,” said Felicia Steele, chair of the English department. “They are a remarkable group of students.”

TCNJ’s chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, which celebrates its 30th chapter anniversary this year, was recognized at the convention as the outstanding national chapter and received a $500 cash prize.

Faculty members Diane Steinberg and Steele were also recognized for their years of service to the organization.

This year, four students received top honors for their critical work:

Joelle DuFault ’25 won the first place prize in the Stemmler/Dennis LGBT& category for her paper “The Haunting of Gender and Sexuality in Rebecca.”

Emma Diamond ’24, MA ’25 won the second place prize in the Critical Paper in Children’s Literature category for her paper “Anthropocentric Anthropomorphism in Children’s Literature.”

Maggie Machado ’24, MA ’25 won the third place prize in the Critical Paper in American Literature category for her paper “An Image of Indigeneity: Orientalism in Moby-Dick.”

Lauren Farrell, a graduate student in the Special Education program, received an honorable mention for the Judson Q. Owens Convention Theme/Common Reader awards for her essay “The Dismembered Body and Generational Trauma.”

“To win an award, much less a first-place award, feels incredibly validating,” said DuFault. “It shows me that not only can I do this work — and do it well — but also the importance of independent research programs and supportive faculty.”

— Leah Cruz ’26