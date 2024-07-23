TCNJ nursing students continue to achieve perfect pass rate on national licensure exam

Nursing students at The College of New Jersey continue to pass the National Council of State Boards of Nursing’s NCLEX exam at an exceptional rate.

Sixteen TCNJ nursing students who took the exam between April 1 and June 30, 2024 achieved a 100% pass rate. The national average is 94.61% among first-time U.S.-educated candidates.

TCNJ nursing students have exceeded the state and national averages for this exam for the last 10 years, according to Carole Kenner, dean of TCNJ’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

“Our faculty and staff are committed to teaching excellence, and this is evident in our consistently high NCLEX pass rates,” Kenner said. “We have stellar students who will change nursing care in New Jersey and beyond. I am very proud of this accomplishment.”

The NCLEX exam is a rigorous assessment designed to determine an individual’s readiness to begin practice as an entry-level nurse. It tests the application and analysis of information taught in nursing school. It also evaluates critical thinking skills and the ability to make sound nursing judgments.

Learn more about TCNJ’s nursing program online at nursing.tcnj.edu.

— Emily W. Dodd ’03