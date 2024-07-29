Survey says student satisfaction with TCNJ’s residential experience exceeds national averages

Student satisfaction with TCNJ’s residential experience exceeds national averages in a wide range of categories, including:

Personal interactions (i.e., respect)

Residential programming (i.e., community building)

Roommate relationships

Safety and security

Sense of belonging (i.e., feeling connected to and supported by the campus community)

Student staff

“Residence halls are about so much more than a place you sleep,” Sean Stallings, vice president for student affairs, says. “There’s a high correlation between the quality of the residential experience and student success.”

At TCNJ, the personal development that happens in residence is no accident.

“One of the areas we have consistently excelled in, especially compared to other institutions, is satisfaction with hall/apartment staff,” Tina Tormey, director of residential education and housing, says. “I attribute this to how we train our staff and craft their roles. Emphasis is on building community, showing care and compassion, and helping students connect and engage with others.”

Student staff conduct one-on-one meetings with their residents to assess their goals and provide assistance, such as accompanying first-year students to the Student Involvement Fair in the fall or going with juniors or senior students to career events in the spring.

“One resident reported their favorite programmatic aspect of living on campus was the one-on-one with their community advisor, ‘because they make me feel like I matter on the floor and the CAs care about me,’” Tormey says.

And while CAs uphold policies and address violations, they also encourage residents to hold each other accountable, contributing to building healthy communities. Staff receive training on community development and navigating conflict, allowing them to create a culture of respect in the residence halls. A simple example of this is completing shared living agreements between roommates and suitemates that outline expectations.

“When students learn how to effectively navigate interpersonal relationships with a roommate, they can use those skills to navigate interpersonal relationships in their residential community, in their student organizations, and in academic and career settings,” Tormey says.

Complementing TCNJ’s already vibrant and active campus, CAs also implement more casual programs in residence to engage students with various interests and needs. From reflecting on personal goals by creating vision boards to competing in trivia nights and singing karaoke together, these fun and accessible breaks provide a safe space for students to kick back and unwind.

“Sometimes students just need an opportunity to chill and do something relaxing together, like an arts and crafts program,” Tormey says. “Other times, they need a physical outlet like kickball.”

These in-residence opportunities to connect with their peers give students a sense of confidence and agency and allow them to recognize their growth, she says.

The data points were gathered from the 2022 Association of College and University Housing Officers-International Benchworks Resident Assessment. Approximately 2,000 students — 65% of TCNJ’s residential population at the time — took the assessment in spring 2022.

For more information about living on campus, visit housing.tcnj.edu.