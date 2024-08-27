Audacy New York awards scholarships to TCNJ students

Incoming first-year students Leah Gross and Lia Sclafani have each received a $2,500 scholarship from Audacy New York and its Mets Radio Network.

The pair attended the Mets vs. Miami Marlins game at Citi Field on Friday, August 16 to meet TCNJ alumnus and team broadcaster Pat McCarthy ’18.

Gross, a secondary education major at the college, was born and raised in New York and has been a big Mets fan her entire life.

“I was so excited when I found out about the scholarship, especially because it is coming from a team from my home state,” Gross said. “This scholarship will remove a lot of stress that could’ve hindered my experience at TCNJ. It will definitely benefit my future social and academic life during college.”

Sclafani, a psychology major, has cherished memories of watching the Mets during family meals with her mother and uncle.

“I am so proud to have been selected for such an honorable scholarship that is associated with my — and America’s — favorite pastime, baseball,” she said.

TCNJ partnered with Audacy on radio ads and sponsored segments for the college, read by McCarthy. The spots and segments aired during coverage of Mets games throughout the 2024 season on Audacy’s 880 AM (WHSQ-AM).

“As a proud TCNJ alum, it’s so rewarding for me to be part of giving back to students who are walking the same halls that I did in pursuit of their own education. To me there is no better college out there,” McCarthy said. “This partnership not only helps these two students in their own academic pursuits, but also provides me with a large megaphone to promote to the masses what makes TCNJ such a special place.”

— Luke Sacks