TCNJ hosts &Girls conference and welcomes elected officials to campus

On Saturday, September 7, The College of New Jersey hosted Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman’s &Girls Conference, a day-long seminar to engage, uplift, and empower Black girls in middle and high school.

The event featured five breakout sessions and addresses by prominent Black women leaders, including New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way, Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02), New Jersey Assemblywoman TCNJ alumna Verlina Reynolds-Jackson ’94, as well as local officials, academics, and business leaders.

TCNJ President Michael Bernstein delivered the opening remarks and spent time with the elected officials and participants.

“The extraordinary leaders, innovators, educators, and community members that participated in this conference are dedicated to celebrating and supporting these young women,” Bernstein said. “We are proud to embrace this mission and provide an environment for learning and development.”

This was the fourth year of the conference, which is part of the ongoing work of the Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls to highlight and address the unique needs and issues impacting Black girls.

“I know personally the challenges Black girls face in this world,” said Watson Coleman. “Opportunities don’t present themselves to us, we have to create them. That’s part of what we try to do with this conference. Empower Black girls, engage with them, and lift them up so they know that they belong in every room they find themselves in so they know their voices are valued, their contributions are necessary, and their ideas should be heard.”

TCNJ’s Office of Financial Aid ran an information session for parents, and the college’s Office of Admissions had a counselor on-site to answer questions and provide information.