TCNJ earns bronze seal from ALL IN for robust voter engagement efforts

The College of New Jersey has been awarded a bronze seal from the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for nonpartisan engagement efforts that fostered high levels of student voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections.

The TCNJ Votes! program is the college’s initiative to increase student voter registration and turnout in each election. The effort aims to provide opportunities for students to get involved and educates them on the impact politics and elections have on their lives.

“We are proud to have earned a bronze seal for the 2022 midterm election cycle as a reflection of our commitment to increasing the level of nonpartisan political interest and activity on our campus,” said Avani Rana, director of co-curricular and leadership development at TCNJ, who also serves as a liaison for the ALL IN program. “We are optimistic that our ongoing efforts will lead to an even greater TCNJ student turnout for the upcoming presidential election.”

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement and uses data from the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement out of Tufts University, to determine voter turnout among students.

“Ahead of the 2024 elections, ALL IN campuses are ready to build on the momentum from 2022 to ensure their communities are ready to make an even bigger impact this fall,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “ALL IN is proud to celebrate and honor top-performing campuses, like TCNJ, that demonstrate that nonpartisan student voter engagement is possible and effective.”

More than 1,060 institutions enrolling more than 10 million students participate in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge.