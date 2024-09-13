A close watch: Students and faculty watch presidential debate together, and with understanding

Students gathered in Kendall Hall’s TV Studio on Tuesday, September 10, to watch the first (and possibly only) debate between 2024 presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

But in an election cycle that has been as unusual as it has been divisive and polarized, the college offered students a crash course in civility before settling into debate-watch mode. Hosted by School of the Arts and Communication Dean Pamela Barnett and Political Science Professor Sara Morell, the night was the first in a lecture and workshop series called Communication for the Common Good. The series will feature experts from the fields of communication studies and journalism to address how we can better communicate about issues that most divide us.

Barnett led a conversation to build trust among the group so that students could share their opinions honestly and respectfully, and Morell provided context for what impact presidential debates have on voter attitudes, mobilization, and perceptions of the election.

“As a School of the Arts and Communication, we have a responsibility to help people communicate better about the issues that divide us,” says Barnett.

She asked students to think about what they fear when speaking up about politics and hot-button issues. Answers ranged from “I fear I will be perceived a certain way by just one snippet I say” to “I fear the debate could turn to incivility and name-calling.”

Andrew LoMonte ’27, a fellow with TCNJ Votes!, an initiative to increase voter registration and turnout in elections among students, says he appreciates the college’s efforts to bring students together. “It is crucial that students have a platform where their voices can be heard without judgment,” he says.

Acknowledging that there were Democrats, Republicans, and undecideds in the room, Morell delved into why we have political debates and how they can sway opinions and shape narratives.

“Presidential debates can be defining moments because they get people to pay attention and set the tone for how the media discusses the election in the coming days,” says Morell. “My hope is that this encourages students to have more discussions with their peers going forward, reflecting on their own opinions about politics and learning from others.”

Chris Gregory ’26, a communication studies major, says he came to the watch party because he was interested in hearing different points of view and how people would interact there. Talking about politics, he says, “can be confrontational and like butting heads.” Gregory says people at TCNJ are generally respectful and he was comfortable sharing his opinions.

“With political polarization at its peak, I believe these interactions can help us dismantle the stigmas that come with political discourse in our communities,” says Cathy Zheng ’26, who is also a TCNJ Votes! fellow. “We have more in common than what divides us.”

Barnett hopes the evening helped students develop respectful relationships with people who think differently from them. “We want them to keep the dialogue going,” she says. “This is only one night.”

— Kara Pothier MAT ’08