TCNJ scores high marks in Wall Street Journal college rankings

The Wall Street Journal recently released its 2025 Best Colleges in the U.S. list and TCNJ ranked among the top 20 percent of all institutions in the country.

TCNJ also ranked as the top public college in New Jersey and was second only to Princeton for all institutions in the state.

The WSJ rankings assess 500 colleges and universities from across the country. The methodology stresses student outcomes, including salaries, and the learning environment. Their assessment of the latter incorporates student survey feedback.