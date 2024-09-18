TCNJ awarded NIH grant to launch new bridge program for biomedical professions

The College of New Jersey has been awarded a $1,339,503 grant from the National Institutes of Health to launch the New Jersey Biomed-Bridge Scholars Program.

Over the next five years, this innovative initiative will provide resources and pathways for groups of students from Brookdale Community College and Mercer County Community College to transfer into TCNJ’s School of Science to pursue careers in the biomedical fields.

“This grant will strengthen our transfer partnerships with BCC and MCCC and provide much-needed resources to reduce obstacles and barriers for these students,” said Sunita Kramer, dean of TCNJ’s School of Science. “By providing financial and academic support throughout their journey, we can set them up for academic and professional success.”

Each cohort of students will receive advisement on course selection at the community college level and a bridge summer to TCNJ, during which they will build strong ties to faculty, staff, and peers.

Once on campus, students will work closely with advisors and faculty at TCNJ on research projects and developing specific career goals. The program also provides a career bridge summer for students to gain additional research or internship experience in the biomedical sciences.

Upon completion of their time at TCNJ, these scholars will have earned their degrees in two years.

“By bringing these students through this carefully designed, immersive experience, we are confident we will be able to create an environment that fosters success for them in the classroom and beyond.” Kramer said.

The program will provide opportunities for students to take courses that have an emphasis on current cutting-edge biomedical techniques and technologies with a strong focus on multi-semester and summer involvement in research.

“I am excited to work with these scholars and help connect them with hand-on research experiences in the School of Science,” said Wendy Clement, chair of TCNJ’s biology department. “This grant will provide curricular support and mentorship at both their community college and TCNJ to pursue their degree while exploring biomedical sciences and engaging first-hand in research related to this field.”

The initiative also will prepare students to gain the knowledge, skills, and identity needed for successful biomedical careers, which will contribute to expanding New Jersey’s public health workforce.

“This program will put students in a strong position to obtain desirable jobs in our state,” said Joe Baker, professor of chemistry at TCNJ. “Aligning with our partners at these community colleges and learning from each other will benefit these students and provide them with the support they will need every step of the way.”

— Luke Sacks