TCNJ earns NSF Noyce Grant to strengthen climate change education efforts in New Jersey

The College of New Jersey continues to play a key role in keeping New Jersey at the forefront of climate change education for elementary school students.

Most recently, the college was awarded a $2,955,563 grant from The National Science Foundation Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program. The funds will be used over the next six years to increase levels of teacher engagement in K-5 STEM education.

Elementary school teachers across New Jersey who are interested in developing STEM leadership skills and strategies for integrating inclusive climate change education across the curriculum are eligible to apply to the program.

“Introducing complex ideas like climate change to young children can be complicated,” said Lauren Madden, principal investigator for the grant and professor of elementary science education at TCNJ. “This project will help map the course for understanding best practices in this area and present a comprehensive model for preparing teachers to implement effective STEM and climate change instruction to all learners while serving as leaders within their classrooms, schools, and communities.”

The funds from the grant will be used to recruit two cohorts, each with 12 master teacher fellows, to participate in a five-year program. During that time, they will complete an Environmental Sustainability Education Graduate Certificate, develop a teacher-leader skill set, support future teachers, and lead outside of their own classrooms.

“Developing two cadres of these teacher-leaders will provide mentorship and guidance for their peers, colleagues, and students, and will help ensure that teachers in New Jersey are well-prepared to provide appropriate and effective STEM and climate change education to their students,” Madden said.

Madden’s team includes a partnership with Matthew Taylor in the Special Education Department at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island and faculty from across TCNJ’s campus. Melissa Zrada (iSTEM, School of Engineering), and Shannon Graham (Physics, School of Science) also serve as co-PIs for the project.

The mission of the Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship program it to invite innovative proposals that address the critical need for recruiting, preparing, and retaining highly effective elementary and secondary mathematics and science teachers and teacher leaders who persist as classroom teachers in high-need school districts. Noyce supports talented science, technology, engineering, and mathematics undergraduate majors and professionals to become effective K-12 STEM teachers. It also supports experienced, exemplary K-12 STEM teachers to become teacher leaders who continue as classroom teachers in high-need school districts.

— Luke Sacks