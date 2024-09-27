TCNJ Board announces Michael Bernstein and Patricia Harp Scholarship Fund

On Friday, September 27, The College of New Jersey’s Board of Trustees presented President Michael Bernstein with a gift to commemorate his inauguration as the college’s 17th president.

In Bernstein’s honor, the members of the board endowed the Michael Bernstein and Patricia Harp Scholarship Fund, which will support talented students with financial need who transfer into the college from a two- or four-year institution.

“Knowing that Michael and his partner, Patti, put a premium on educational opportunity and access, we couldn’t think of a more appropriate gift,” said Rebecca Ostrov, chair of TCNJ’s Board of Trustees. “This fund will continue to grow over time, providing support for generations of students to come.”

“I am deeply grateful for the board’s generosity, ” said Bernstein. “Patti never had the opportunity to attend college, yet having spent over 35 years in universities she had a powerful, enduring respect for education and the opportunities it provides. I am delighted that scholarships provided in her name will enable students to enjoy what TCNJ has to offer.”

Harp, Bernstein’s partner of 23 years, died on the morning of September 23 from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. He has asked that in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor her memory to consider making a donation to this scholarship fund. Gifts may be made online by selecting “President Michael A. Bernstein Endowed Fund” in the “Designation” drop-down menu.

Supporting scholarships has been a priority for Bernstein throughout his tenure at TCNJ. In August he was the 50th and final donor for the college’s 50 in 50 scholarship drive, which highlighted 50 esteemed donors who expressed — through one-time gifts, multi-year commitments, planned gifts, and endowed funds — support for the college’s “For the Love of Lions” need-based scholarship campaign.