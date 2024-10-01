TCNJ School of Business to host 14th annual Women’s Leadership Summit

The College of New Jersey’s School of Business will once again host its Women’s Leadership Summit, bringing accomplished female business leaders to campus for a day of presentations, interactive workshops, networking, and reflection. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 30 in TCNJ’s Education Building.

Keynote speaker Sylvia Baffour will discuss the importance of emotional intelligence — the ability to both manage your own emotions and to understand the emotions of those around you — in the workplace. She’ll share emotional intelligence strategies with the goal of increasing self-awareness, resilience, motivation, and problem-solving skills. She will also present an additional session tailored specifically for TCNJ students.

Baffour is ranked among Hubspot’s Top 15 Female Motivational Speakers — a list that also includes Oprah Winfrey and podcast host and motivational speaker Mel Robbins. Baffour is an emotional intelligence coach, providing individual EI training to business executives as well as group and corporate training for entire offices. Her book, I Dare You to Care, was published in 2019.

Breakout sessions and workshops will feature additional speakers on topics such as breaking free of self-sabotage and embracing self-empowerment, finding internal peace, embracing stress, and turning pressure into power.

Speakers covering those topics include Moniquea Clark, founder and lead consultant of Agape Healing & Yoga Wellness Studio; Denise Fuchs, CEO and founder of Dream Builders by Design; Triccia Ramos, high performance coach and curator of consciousness; Sandra Schwartz, speaker and school administrator; and Tamar Spitzer, speaker, feminist researcher, and school administrator.

This year’s summit is sponsored by TCNJ’s Alumni Association and School of Business, Mercadien, Withum, and America’s SBDC NJ.

Register online at wls.tcnj.edu.

— Corinne Coakley ’25