TCNJ to launch new Healthcare Management Certificate program in fall 2025

The College of New Jersey’s School of Graduate, Global, and Online Education will launch a new healthcare management certificate program beginning in the fall of 2025.

The one-year, fully online program focuses on essential elements of improving the national healthcare system, including resource allocation, population research, and data-driven decision-making skills.

“Health professionals need to understand how to lead and drive change in a constantly evolving environment,” said Carole Kenner, dean of TCNJ’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences. “To advocate for quality care, health professionals must be equipped with tools to make data-driven decisions. This certificate program will provide the necessary skills and organizational principles to improve care access and health outcomes.”

Upon completion, students will be equipped to take on a wide range of roles in the healthcare sector or at related government agencies. Common areas of focus include administrative services, hospital and practice management, social and community service management, and healthcare social work.

The program also allows students to transfer completed courses toward a Master of Business Administration or a Master of Public Health degree at TCNJ.

“Employers are seeking professionals who can bring resource allocation and data-driven decision-making skills to their health practice,” said Stephen Tomkiel, program director. “TCNJ is proud to offer a certificate program tailored to these industry needs, facilitated through online courses that accommodate the busy lives of current health care professionals.”

For more information, please visit the program’s website.