TCNJ brings convenient Amazon lockers to campus

The College of New Jersey has added two Amazon lockers to campus to make the process of receiving and retrieving packages more efficient for students.

Students and families can place orders via Amazon and have their packages delivered to the locker, named “Deputy,” which is centrally located on campus behind Cromwell Hall or the locker named “Ulrich,” which is located inside the lobby of the Administrative Services Building.

The lockers are accessible 24 hours per day, seven days per week, 365 days per year.

“The lockers will offer a timelier option for students to receive items from Amazon by allowing them to retrieve their packages whenever most convenient,” said Sharon Blanton, vice president of operations at TCNJ.

The process to have packages delivered to the locker is as follows:

Select the “pickup” option when placing an order on the product page or during checkout Choose Amazon Locker – Deputy or Amazon Locker – Ulrich Once a package is ready for pickup, an email confirmation will be sent to purchaser Users should bring their order ID or pick-up code (if applicable) to the locker location and follow the instructions on the locker

Packages must be retrieved from the locker within three days of delivery or they will be returned to Amazon.

The college may add additional lockers in other locations on campus depending on demand.

— Luke Sacks