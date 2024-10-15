School of Nursing and Inclusive Excellence collaborate to launch mentoring hub

The College of New Jersey’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences and Division of Inclusive Excellence have partnered to launch The Mentoring Hub, an initiative focused on providing assistance, support, resources, and encouragement for nursing students at the college.

“Fostering mentoring relationships is a fundamental strategy for nurse educators to develop and maintain an inclusive environment that is vital for the retention of diverse students,” said Yolanda Nelson, director of the Mentoring Hub. “The hub assists in building self-confidence, self-awareness, enhancing communication skills, team building, and critical thinking skills of both the mentors and mentees.”

Mentors in the program are nursing faculty members, professional nurses who work in the field, and mentors from TCNJ’s Moving Forward Program, which supports the growth of African American nursing students. These mentors share their own experiences, offer advice and guidance, and provide professional and emotional support to students.

“Nursing students have a variety of questions for their mentors — whether it’s how to study properly, how to stay organized and manage their time, or how to prepare for an exam,” Nelson said. “And sometimes they just want to talk to someone who can understand the levels of stress they are dealing with and offer some words of encouragement.”

Nursing major Rohan Jiandani ’27 has found the hub to be a great resource for support and making connections as he pursues his professional aspirations of working in a neurology, cardiovascular, or neonatal unit upon graduation.

“The Hub has provided with me a way to make connections and bond with mentors as well as serving as a mentor for the freshmen nursing majors,” he said. “My mentors have helped so much with my journey from an emotional, professional, and academic standpoint.”

Mentors and mentees also work together on community engagement activities such as volunteering at the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, organizing winter hat and glove drives, and offering various workshops such as mental health and wellness, and test-taking strategies.

The Hub is housed in Trenton Hall Room 116 and is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

