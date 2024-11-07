TCNJ dedicates Emergency Operations Center to former police chief John Collins

The College of New Jersey recently unveiled a plaque dedicating Room 103 in the Administrative Services Building, also known as the Emergency Operations Center, in honor of former chief of campus police John Collins, who passed away in April.

The EOC is a central location for command and control of first responders in the event of a large-scale event or emergency on campus. The center is typically activated for events that require a higher level of coordination and resource management, such as natural disasters or other major incidents affecting the campus community. It serves as a centralized location for responders and college personnel to collaborate, make decisions, and ensure a coordinated approach to resolving the incident.

Collins served as chief of TCNJ campus police from January 2008 through December 2016. During his tenure, he transformed the department, bolstering its operational effectiveness and forging strong partnerships across the campus and throughout the region.

He placed an emphasis on community policing and leveraged his emergency services expertise to build the college’s critical incident team.

Collins also helped lead the college’s local response to Superstorm Sandy in 2012, serving as a trusted advisor to campus leadership and a valued resource to the campus community.

Prior to his arrival on our campus, Collins was an officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department. It was in this capacity that he responded to the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, a tragedy that took the lives of 37 of his PAPD colleagues.

“John’s leadership elevated the professionalism of campus police,” said Tim Grant, current chief of TCNJ campus police. “His heroic sacrifice in the aftermath of September 11 stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to selfless service. We dedicated the Emergency Operations Center in his honor with deep respect and profound gratitude.”

— Luke Sacks