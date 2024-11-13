TCNJ School of Education’s new program aims to grow the number of certified teachers in New Jersey

In an effort to address the state’s growing teacher shortage, The College of New Jersey’s School of Education recently launched a new program designed to train paraprofessionals to become certified teachers.

TCNJ’s Paraprofessional to Teacher program, funded by the state of New Jersey’s Some College, No Degree initiative, makes a bachelor’s degree in elementary education more accessible to full-time working adults by offering online or hybrid learning and reduced tuition rates.

“Many school districts in the state are experiencing teacher shortages with particular needs in the area of special education,” says Linda Mayger, program coordinator and associate professor of educational leadership. “For this reason, we offer the program at a reduced tuition rate. As a public institution in New Jersey, we believe that this is a critical way that we can serve the public and help some of our state’s most vulnerable children.”

Paraprofessionals typically work in classrooms, providing individualized support to students with disabilities. Because they usually have an associate’s degree or other college experience, TCNJ’s program allows them to transfer their existing credits, condensing the curriculum so it can be completed in two years.

“We’ve transformed our regular elementary education curriculum to an online modality with evening courses,” says Mayger. “The convenience of this format allows the paras to continue working while they finish their degrees.”

The program debuted this fall, and there are 13 paraprofessionals in the first cohort. According to Mayger, the state grant offers a small stipend to cover the typical expenses associated with returning to school such as laptops.

The Para to Teacher program is currently in the process of applying for another round of state funding and recruiting more paraprofessionals for the program.

— Corinne Coakley ’25