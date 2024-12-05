New internship program opens doors for first-gen students to lead in conservation

The College of New Jersey will partner with Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space and the Outdoor Equity Alliance to launch a new internship program aimed at diversifying the land stewardship workforce.

A $49,990 Watershed Restoration and Community Engagement Program grant, awarded by New Jersey Audubon through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, will fund this initiative.

The program seeks to enhance the representation of non-white and first-generation college students in the conservation field and promote the stewardship of vital watersheds.

Four TCNJ first-generation students have been selected as interns for this pilot program: Jalissa Colon ’25, a civil engineering major; Julian Delemos ’25, a public health major; Katherine Zumba ’27, a public health major; and Myara Gomez ’25, who is majoring in journalism and professional writing.

“We are thrilled for the TCNJ interns to learn from experts at FoHVOS and OEA as they join a new generation of land stewards with tools to shape conservation efforts on campus and across Ewing,” said Wendy Clement, chair of TCNJ’s Department of Biology. “These students bring an excitement to their work that will be sure to inspire others in creating a more sustainable and inclusive future.”

The students will work on conservation efforts focused on land owned by TCNJ and Ewing Township, all within the Shabakunk Creek watershed. Their contributions will directly support the stewardship of local lands, which is vital to maintaining the quality of water draining into the Delaware River.

“I have a passion for sustainability and this is a great opportunity,” Gomez said. “I hope to gain environmental writing experience and learn even more about how I can participate in stewardship opportunities in Trenton and Ewing.”

Through the program, students will learn skills such as native plant identification, data management, and conservation planning. They will also participate in professional development opportunities and network with industry leaders, opening doors for future careers in land stewardship.

FoHVOS Executive Director Jenn Rogers said that the organization has been a leader in collaborating with the community to create impactful conservation.

“This grant makes it possible for our stewardship team to expand our community-focused efforts in many exciting ways, including a new relationship with Ewing Township and creating a college-level internship with OEA,” she said. “Our goal is for this program to become a model for other New Jersey colleges and universities to integrate student-empowered conservation planning and action into their campuses.”

The $49,990 grant is part of a larger $228,000 award for projects promoting watershed restoration and community engagement. Leaders from FoHVOS and OEA hope this pilot program will serve as a model for other schools and municipalities to develop their own stewardship initiatives.

FoHVOS is a non-profit land trust dedicated to preserving the valley’s character by partnering with the community to preserve land, protect natural resources, and inspire a new generation of conservation. The land trust manages nearly 3,000 acres of preserves and 17 miles of hiking trails.

The Outdoor Equity Alliance, based in Trenton, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating equitable access to nature for all communities and inspiring a diverse new generation of environmental leaders.

— Luke Sacks