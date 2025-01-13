Take their word for it: Students in a TCNJ linguistics course have their fingers on the pulse of linguistic innovation.

Students in a 200-level linguistics course have “locked in” on this year’s submissions for the American Dialect Society Word of the Year, with a slang-heavy list of entries that have been amplified and boosted by social media.

“Lock in,” meaning to focus, was on the list that was considered when the society chose a winner at its meeting in Philadelphia from January 9–12. While it didn’t win the word of the year, it did win the category of “Most Useful” word of 2024.

Last year’s ADS winner was “enshittification,” a term used in a blog post by author Cory Doctorow to describe how digital platforms worsen over time.

Some years, the submissions are more sober, such as in 2020, when words focused on the emerging pandemic.

Entries from TCNJ have made the finals of the generally lighthearted word competition during two recent years, indicating that students have their “finger on the pulse of linguistic innovation,” said Felicia Steele, who chairs the English department.

Students in Steele’s fall LNG 202, Structure and History of the English Language, have participated in the exercise for several years. This year’s list includes the straight-out-of-social-media “brat” to convey confidence, and “demure,” suggesting class, elegance, and refinement. Both words enjoyed their 15 minutes of fame last summer, and “brat” won in the “Most Fun While it Lasted” category for 2024.

Matthew McGrath ’26 submitted “lawfare.” The term has been around for a while, and it describes using the levers of the law to attack opponents and gain momentum during the recent political season.

“It was a word I encountered a lot while watching the news,” said McGrath, who noted that participating in the word-of-the-year application process touched on many of the concepts he learned in class.

Likewise, Gianna Panei ’29 said the words selection was a fun way to end a challenging class. She said a good number of the words or phrases are in her routine vocabulary. “I use ‘crash out’ a lot,” she said, referring to a term used for a breakdown.

Steele said she was partial to femininomenon — a blend of feminine and phenomenon popularized by singer/songwriter Chappell Roan.

Others on the list submitted by TCNJ students include:

aura : a quality that can be gained or lost; derived from video gaming

: a quality that can be gained or lost; derived from video gaming bet : an affirmative, “Are you going to the party?” “Bet.”

: an affirmative, “Are you going to the party?” “Bet.” big back : gluttonous consumption

: gluttonous consumption brainrot : deterioration of mental or intellectual state

: deterioration of mental or intellectual state cap : lie

: lie looksmaxxing , improving one’s appearance

, improving one’s appearance lore or lore-drop: personal history

personal history mewing : creating a “pout-like” expression

: creating a “pout-like” expression tweaking: anxious and frantic behavior

anxious and frantic behavior unc: derisive term of address to older peer

“Brainrot” won the category of “Digital Word of the Year.”

See the 2024 Word of the Year and other category winners, learn more about the ADS, and see lists of past Word of the Year submissions on the American Dialect Society’s website.

— Patricia Alex