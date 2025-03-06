Kari Osmond named associate vice president for government and community relations

TCNJ has announced that Kari Osmond has been named associate vice president for government and community relations, effective March 24.

In this role, Osmond will be responsible for providing collegewide leadership, strategy, and management of TCNJ’s government relations efforts at the local, state, and federal levels.

“Kari has a deep understanding and appreciation of the role TCNJ plays not only for our students but for the state of New Jersey,” said TCNJ President Michael A. Bernstein. “Her skill set, coupled with her genuine affection for our college and her enthusiastic approach to lobbying, will undoubtedly help us build a coalition to advocate on behalf of TCNJ as we continue to elevate our institutional profile across the state and the nation.”

For the past 10 years, Osmond — a TCNJ alumna — has worked as Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman’s lead advisor for all policy and political strategy while also overseeing all legislative, communications, and constituent services for the congresswoman. She helped set up Rep. Watson Coleman’s flagship office in 2015 and has served as chief of staff since 2021. Prior to her role as chief of staff, she served as the congresswoman’s campaign manager and deputy chief of staff.

Osmond launched her political career while still a student at TCNJ, interning for then-Assemblyman (now Trenton Mayor) Reed Gusciora and subsequently served as his chief of staff for four years.

“This is an exciting time to return to my alma mater,” Osmond said. “Higher education is at a crossroads and I am excited to work with the campus and community partners to advance the college’s mission.”

Osmond is a 2009 graduate of The College of New Jersey. She received an executive education certificate in public leadership from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in 2023.

— Emily W. Dodd ’03