Four alums will be honored with leadership awards at Alumni Weekend in April

Four distinguished alumni — recognized for their commitments to public service and transformative leadership — will be honored by the Alumni Association during Alumni Weekend on April 26.

“Our alumni are making remarkable contributions to our communities through their outstanding professional, philanthropic, or volunteer accomplishments,” said Angelica Lamartino ’08, president of the alumni association board. “I am honored to celebrate this year’s honorees at Alumni Weekend in April.”

The 2025 winners include:

Young Alumni Award

Catherine Tung ’15

Humanitarian Award

Jennifer Keyes-Maloney ’95

Alumni Service Award

Melanie Diaz Tavarez ’23

Distinguished Alumni Award

Bruce Edwards Brown ’77

These honorees will be celebrated during Alumni Weekend at an award ceremony and reception on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 1 p.m. in the R. Barbara Gitenstein Library Auditorium. Registration for this event can be found on the Alumni Weekend website.

Visit the Alumni Engagement website to learn more about the awards and how to nominate a deserving alum.

Catherine Tung ’15

Young Alumni Award

Catherine Tung graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science with minors in economics and law, politics, and philosophy. As an undergrad, Tung was involved in different student organizations, including Pi Sigma Alpha (national political science honor society), Zeta Tau Alpha and Student Government.

After graduating, Tung began as an education and government affairs coordinator for the New Jersey Apartment Association where she advocated for housing policies on behalf of developers, managers and owners. She then went on to work closely with elected officials as the associate executive director of the New Jersey Assembly Office, addressing issues regarding the development of public policy in various areas, including tax incentive programs. She also served as a staff member on several committees with the New Jersey General Assembly Office, including Commerce and Economic Development, Environment and Solid Waste and Community Development and Affairs.

Tung has remained civically engaged in her communities, serving as the secretary of the New Jersey Young Democrats and as vice president of the Monmouth County Young Democrats. She was named to Insider NJ’s Insider 100: Policymakers Power List four years in a row. Tung now serves as a member of the government affairs teams with McCarter & English Law firm.

Jennifer Keyes-Maloney ’95

Humanitarian Alumni Award

Jennifer Keyes-Maloney has dedicated her career to public service. Her career began in the New Jersey Department of Treasury, where she addressed issues of tax reform and shaped public employee health plans. She then went on to work in education policy reform as the assistant director of governmental relations at the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association.

Returning to her alma mater, she worked closely with government officials and administrative agencies in collaboration with the college as its associate vice president for government and community relations. During her time at TCNJ, Keyes-Maloney advocated for innovative initiatives, including the implementation of hydroponics and indoor agriculture labs.

In 2024, she was appointed as the executive director of the New Jersey Association of State Colleges where she now advocates for higher education institutions, educates policy makers, and develops legislation to enhance access and affordability for students.

Keyes-Maloney is a dedicated resident of Ewing, New Jersey where she serves as the township’s council president and works to strengthen local government and community ties. Her lifelong commitment to public service has allowed her to uplift and empower her community throughout her career.

She earned a bachelor of science in public administration and a bachelor of arts in history from The College of New Jersey.

Melanie Diaz Tavarez ’23

Alumni Service Award

Melanie Diaz Tavarez’s experience spans a variety of leadership and mentoring roles. As a Bonner community scholar and summer orientation intern, she led community service projects and supported individuals with cognitive and physical disabilities. She also spearheaded the planning of national conferences and networking events as the co-chair of the Internal Development Committee for the Bonner leadership team.

During her time as a professor assistant and assistant residence director in TCNJ’s EOF program, Tavarez helped guide over 85 students by curating programs focused on leadership and college readiness. She collaborated with professors to adapt lesson plans, provide one-on-one tutoring, and mentor students through their academic and personal transitions to college life.

Outside of academics, Tavarez combined her passion for leadership and the arts through her role as president of Union Latina and in TCNJ’s Chorale and musical theater productions. Currently, she is continuing her work in higher education as an admissions counselor at Monmouth University.

Tavarez earned her bachelor’s degree in music education from TCNJ.

Bruce Edwards Brown ’77

Distinguished Alumni Award

Bruce Edwards Brown is an aerospace engineer with expertise in spacecraft electrical design, integration, and systems engineering. He has played a pivotal role in the development of multibillion-dollar satellite programs, leading critical electrical integration efforts from concept to launch.

A lifelong learner and dedicated professional, Brown further honed his expertise through participation in elite executive leadership programs, including the U.S. Steel Executive Management Program, the Hazardous Materials Management Program at Chapman College, and the African American Executive Management Program at UCLA’s Anderson School of Business.

Brown’s career highlights include serving as the lead spacecraft electrical design integration manager for NASA’s EOS Aqua and Aura satellites, and as the lead observatory electrical integration manager for the groundbreaking James Webb Space Telescope. His contributions to these high-profile missions have left an indelible mark on space exploration and observational science.

Beyond his professional achievements, Brown is an engaged member of the TCNJ Alumni Association, the TCNJ Heritage Society, the National Society of Black Engineers, and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Brown earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the college in 1977.

— Leah Cruz ’26