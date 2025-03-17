Poets&Quants for Undergrads names TCNJ a Best Undergraduate Business School of 2025

The College of New Jersey’s School of Business ranks 53rd in Poets&Quants for Undergrads’ fifth annual Best Undergraduate Business Schools 2025 rankings, moving up five spots from last year’s ranking.

The P&Q ranking is considered the most comprehensive assessment of undergraduate business programs. There were 104 schools ranked in the 2025 report.

P&Q’s rankings of the top undergraduate business schools are based on three equally-weighted categories: Admission Standards, Academic Experience, and Career Outcomes. Each category accounts for one third of the final ranking score.

The rankings are based on a representative survey of over 5,900 alumni along with school-reported data. Recent graduates across the 104 schools were surveyed on aspects of faculty availability, extracurricular opportunities, and accessibility of the alumni network.

“TCNJ continues to attract high school graduates who are at the top of their class as well as high-achieving transfer students,” says Tammy Dieterich, interim dean of TCNJ’s School of Business. “Bringing together motivated students with faculty who challenge and encourage them is a winning combination. The feedback from recent graduates gathered by Poets&Quants means the world to us because their success is our success.”

Read the complete P&Q methodology here.

— Emily W. Dodd ’03