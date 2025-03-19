Accelerated nursing program earns accreditation

The College of New Jersey’s Accelerated Second-Degree Bachelor of Science in Nursing program has earned accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

The CCNE is an autonomous accrediting agency, contributing to the improvement of the public’s health and ensuring the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency/fellowship programs in nursing.

“Earning accreditation from a nationally recognized organization like CCNE raises the profile of our program and reinforces that we go above and beyond when it comes to the coursework and experiences our students will undertake,” said Vicki Brzoza, program coordinator.

Earning a degree from an accredited program can make a candidate more appealing to potential employers and expand the opportunities for students once they graduate.

“Employers know that if a student has come through our program, they’ve been through a rigorous academic experience and been held to very high standards,” Brzoza said. “They know they’ve put in the time and work and are dedicated.”

TCNJ’s ASBN program allows students who hold a non-nursing bachelor’s degree to obtain one in 14 months. The condensed timeframe is a good fit for those who want to earn a master’s in nursing or are seeking to pivot to the nursing profession.

“The students in this program have already earned a bachelor’s degree and come to us focused and determined,” Brzoza said. “They’ve already been through the college experience. Now, they are looking to transition from their current profession into a career in nursing where they can make a meaningful impact on patients and in healthcare.”

For more information about TCNJ’s ABSN degree please visit the program’s website.

— Luke Sacks