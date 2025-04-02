10th annual Day of Giving draws big love for Lions 

The entire TCNJ community came together in full support of the institution during the 10th annual Day of Giving on March 26.

More than 2,000 donors participated, raising nearly $400,000 to provide scholarships, campus enhancements, and additional resources and opportunities for TCNJ students.

“Every year I am inspired by the generosity of the Lions community and proud to be an alumna and staff member,” said Christine Buber ’12, MA ’15, director of annual giving. “It is exciting to see the donor and dollar count increase and know that because of the community our current and future students will have access to additional scholarships, research opportunities, programmatic support, and so much more.”

Here are some highlights of the day, by the numbers:

$50,000 challenge gift from the Alumni Association unlocked

2,039 total donors made gifts to 109 programs

947 donors supported TCNJ Athletics

197 donors made their gift to the School of Humanities and Social Sciences — the most donors to a specific academic school!

$17,395 raised for the School of Business Scholars — the most raised for a school scholarship project!

$13,254 raised by the Class of 1996 — the highest dollar amount raised by a graduating class!

“Day of Giving is all about the love of Lions,” said Melissa Lide, director of strategy and campaign initiatives. “More important than the size of the contribution, it’s the consistent support of our alumni, families, and friends that ensures the continued success of our students. We’re so thankful for the strong support of our annual giving program.”

Get a full recap of the day, including a photo gallery, by visiting dayofgiving.tcnj.edu.

Learn more about ways to support TCNJ and make a gift online at any time by visiting give.tcnj.edu.

— Emily W. Dodd ’03