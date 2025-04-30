Qadim Ghani named vice president and chief financial officer

TCNJ President Michael Bernstein announced today the appointment of Qadim Ghani as vice president and chief financial officer, effective June 16, 2025.

Ghani currently serves as vice president of finance at Montgomery County Community College, where he works with the president and Board of Trustees on all matters related to the institution’s fiscal health. He provides oversight of a broad portfolio including budget development, accounting, procurement, enrollment management, advancement, grants, capital construction, and auxiliary services.

He successfully managed a $100 million operating and capital budget, led the institution’s treasury and investment strategy, and oversaw $50 million in construction planning and deferred maintenance.

“Qadim comes to the college with a proven track record of financial leadership in higher education and brings more than a decade of experience guiding institutions through complex financial planning, operational transformation, and auxiliary and human resource management,” Bernstein said.

Prior to his time at Montgomery County Community College, Ghani served as chief financial officer and senior associate dean at Rutgers University Law School, where he managed a $70 million annual budget and implemented a comprehensive financial strategy aligned with institutional goals for enrollment growth, student success, and academic excellence.

He also previously served as the director of finance and administration for the College of Engineering at Villanova University and the director of finance and administration for Drexel University.

“TCNJ’s dedication to academic excellence, strategic innovation, and its vibrant campus community aligns closely with my own values,” Ghani said. “I’m excited to contribute to the college’s continued growth, financial strength, and mission-driven impact.”

Ghani holds an MS in human resource development with a concentration in business administration from Drexel University and a BA in criminal justice from Temple University.

In May, he will complete an Executive MBA from Saint Joseph’s University, specializing in applied investment management.