TCNJ partners with American Museum of Natural History to offer graduate courses

The College of New Jersey has partnered with New York City’s American Museum of Natural History to offer online graduate classes through the museum’s Seminars on Science series.

The courses, which are designed to deepen students’ understanding of scientific content and enhance knowledge of the process of scientific inquiry, are asynchronous, providing flexibility for the completion of assignments.

“The partnership with the American Museum of Natural History, an institution globally recognized for its groundbreaking research and educational excellence, brings students unparalleled opportunities to engage with innovative scientific scholarship,” said Megan Gordon, director of continuing education and external partnerships at TCNJ. “This collaboration enhances the academic experience not only for students on our Ewing campus, but also for those throughout the state and around the world as part of TCNJ’s Off-Site and Online Programs.”

The year-round program format includes case studies, textbook readings, videos, interactive simulations, image galleries, and vibrant discussions that connect students to the, museum’s scientists, laboratories, expeditions, and specimens.

“TCNJ students who take these courses will have opportunities to engage with cutting-edge science and world-recognized scientists,” said Lauren Madden, professor of elementary science education and coordinator of TCNJ’s environmental sustainability education initiatives. “In turn, they’ll have a chance to bring this innovative science to their classrooms and schools, magnifying the impact of their work.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome The College of New Jersey as a new partner in AMNH’s Seminars on Science program,” said Robert Steiner, director of online teacher education programs at the American Museum of Natural History. “TCNJ’s commitment to excellence in teacher preparation makes it a natural collaborator as we expand access to innovative, research-based science learning for educators.”

Each course is co-taught by an experienced museum educator and research scientist in a manner consistent with the Next Generation Science Standards.

These courses can count as electives toward a number of graduate programs at TCNJ.

— Luke Sacks