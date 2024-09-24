TCNJ named top-ranked college in region by U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report released its 2025 Best Colleges rankings today and The College of New Jersey was ranked as the top institution in the “Best Regional Universities—North” category.

TCNJ has held the top spot in its region among public colleges every year since 1991, but this year, it vaulted to the top overall spot among all institutions, public and private.

TCNJ was ranked as the best college in the region for veterans and moved up four spots to rank fourth in undergraduate teaching programs.

The college received high praise in other recently announced rankings as well. The Wall Street Journal ranked TCNJ in the top 20 percent of all institutions in the country, based on student outcomes, including salaries, and the learning environment.

The Princeton Review named TCNJ one of the best 390 colleges in the nation for 2025, based on student evaluations.

Check out the complete U.S. News & World Report 2025 rankings, as well as methodologies.